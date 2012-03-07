WASHINGTON, March 6 The long-awaited first
flight of a new F-35 Joint Strike Fighter at Eglin Air Force
Base in Florida was cut short on Tuesday by a possible fuel
leak, the Air Force said.
The pilot flying the F-35A fighter built by Lockheed Martin
Corp cut short the planned 90-minute flight when he
noticed a visible substance coming off the left wing of the
aircraft, an Air Force spokesman said.
The aircraft returned safely to the base after just 15
minutes, and mechanics are still inspecting the radar-evading
single-engine plane to determine if a fuel leak occurred, he
said.
The Air Force last week cleared initial flights of the F-35
at the Florida air base, where Air Force and Marine Corps
personnel will be trained to fly and maintain the new warplane,
which is still in development.
Tuesday's curtailed flight was another setback for the $382
billion F-35 program, which the U.S. Defense Department is
restructuring for a third time to allow more time for
development and testing.
Officials familiar with the program said the issue was
typical of technical glitches that occur when new military
planes are being developed. The program did receive a strong
showing of support last week from eight international partners
who are funding the plane's development during a meeting in
Washington.
Air Force Colonel Andrew Toth, commander of the 33rd Fighter
Wing, said the first flight was still a milestone for the
training program.
"Unfortunately things happen," he said in a statement. "Our
pilot did the exact right thing in returning the jet back to
Eglin. Although there were issues, we are doing whatever we can
to move the program forward safely and effectively."
Lockheed referred all questions about the issue to the Air
Force.
Initial training flights were due to begin at the Florida
air base last November, but those plans were put on hold after
the Pentagon's chief weapons tester raised what he called
"serious concerns" about plans to start pilot training.
The Air Force has since adopted a more phased approach to
training to address the Pentagon's concerns.
Test pilots who have been flying the plane during
development flight testing at Edwards Air Force Base in
California and a Navy air base in Maryland will fly the planes
initially as they test out the training syllabus for the program
and carry out local area orientation.
"We will continue to make steady progress towards our goal
of standing up a world class training program at Eglin," said
General Edward Rice, commander of the Air Force's Air Education
and Training Command.
Lieutenant Colonel Eric Smith, an F-35 test pilot who was at
the controls on Tuesday, said the team had trained many times in
an F-35 simulator to prepare for all sorts of emergencies that
could occur in flight.