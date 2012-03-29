March 29 The projected cost to develop and
produce the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 Joint Strike
Fighter rose 4.3 percent or $16.3 billion to $395.7 billion in
2011, the Pentagon announced on Thursday.
It said the cost of the aircraft alone rose 3.3 percent or
$10.7 billion, mainly due to use of revised escalation indexes
and the impact of a slower rate of production in the short term,
plus higher labor hours and slower procurement by international
partners.
The cost of the plane's F135 engine, built by Pratt &
Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, rose 9.7
percent or $5.6 billion due to an increase in the number of
initial spares, revised escalation indexes, and slower near-term
production numbers.
The Pentagon said it had approved continued low-rate
production, and now expected to move into full-rate production
in 2019, two years later than planned.