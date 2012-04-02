* Lifetime cost up from $1.38 trillion a year ago
* Estimate includes inflation over half-century
* Lockheed: cost same or less than maintaining current
fighters
(Corrects story that ran on March 28. Total projected cost
$1.51 trillion (to include engine cost), not $1.45 trillion.
Corrects comparison figure from last year to $1.38 trillion (to
include development and procurement cost) not $1 trillion.)
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, March 28 The U.S. government now
projects that the total cost to develop, buy and operate the
Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 Joint Strike Fighter will be
$1. 51 trillion ove r the next 50-plus years, according to a
Pentagon document obtained by Reuters.
The Pentagon's latest, staggering estimate of the lifetime
cost of the F-35 -- its most expensive weapons program -- is up
from about $1 .38 trillion a year ago, and includes inflation.
While inflation accounts for more than one-third of the
projected F-35 operating costs, military officials and industry
executives were quick to point out that it is nearly impossible
to predict inflation over the next half-century.
They also argue that no other weapons program's costs have
been calculated over such a long period, and that even
shorter-term cost projections for other aircraft do not include
the cost of modernization programs and upgrades.
The new cost estimate reflects the Pentagon's proposal to
postpone orders for 179 planes for five years, a move that U.S.
officials say will save $15.1 billion through 2017, and should
avert costly retrofits if further problems arise during testing
of the new fighter, which is only about 20 percent complete.
The Pentagon still plans to buy 2,443 of the new
radar-evading, supersonic warplanes, plus 14 development
aircraft, in the coming decades, although Air Force Secretary
Michael Donley last week warned that further technical problems
or cost increases could eat away at those numbers.
The new estimate, based on calculations made by the Cost
Assessment Program Evaluation (CAPE) office, includes operating
and maintenance costs of $1.11 trillion, including inflation,
and development and procurement costs of $332 billion for the
aircraft, plus $63.8 billion for the engine.
The Government Accountability Office last week projected it
would cost $397 billion to develop and buy the planes, up from
its earlier forecast of $382 billion.
The Pentagon office that runs the F-35 program office has a
lower estimate for lifetime operating costs, although it is
still around $1 trillion, according to two sources familiar with
the estimates. Both industry and government have put a huge
emphasis on reducing operating costs and keeping the plane
affordable.
The new estimates are part of a revised F-35 baseline dated
March 26 that will be sent to Congress on Thursday. The new
baseline for the program put the total cost to develop, build
and operate the F-35 aircraft at $1.45 trillion, but that figure
did not include an additional $63.8 billion to develop and build
the engine, which was reported separately. Together, that adds
up to $1.51 trillion.
The comparison figure of $1.38 trillion includes a projected
development and procurement cost of $379.4 billion, plus $1
trillion in projected operating and maintenance costs.
AVERAGE COST $135 MLN PER F-35
The new baseline forecasts the average cost of the F-35
fighter, including research and development (R&D) and inflation,
at $135 million per plane, plus an additional $26 million for
the F135 engine built by Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United
Technologies Corp.
In 2012 dollars, the average cost of each single-seat,
single-engine plane, including R&D, would be $112.5 million,
plus $22 million for the engine.
This is the first year that the government has separated out
the cost of the plane and the engine, and comparison figures
were not immediately available. Lockheed Martin has said the
average cost of the plane will be around $65 million to $70
million, based on 2010 dollars.
Lockheed Martin declined comment on the new estimate, saying
it had not yet received the Pentagon's latest report.
Lockheed spokesman Joe LaMarca said the company still
believed the new fighter jet would cost the same or less to
operate and maintain than the seven legacy warplanes it will
replace, while offering far greater capabilities.
INCREASES DUE TO GOVERNMENT CHANGES
Defense analyst Loren Thompson said three-quarters of the
cost increases on the F-35 program were linked to government
changes in the scope of the program, and the way it was
estimating costs.
For instance, he said, the Pentagon initially planned to
station the plane at 33 bases, but later changed the number to
49. It initially calculated operating costs over 30 years, but
then chose a longer timeframe of 50 years, he said.
"The program costs appear to be rising much faster than they
actually are because the government keeps changing how it
calculates things," Thompson said.
The Pentagon's proposal to postpone buying 179 planes for
five years added $60 billion to the operations and support cost
of the program, since those planes will now be delivered in
later years when inflation is higher. The push also added two
years to the duration of the program, according to an internal
Lockheed calculation obtained by Reuters.
But Winslow Wheeler, a critic of the program, predicts cost
growth on the program will be even greater than estimated by the
Pentagon, given the complexity of the F-35 fighter.
Lockheed is developing three variants of the new plane for
the U.S. military and eight partner countries: Britain,
Australia, Canada, Italy, Turkey, Denmark, Norway, and the
Netherlands. They now plan to buy a combined total of 697
planes, down from 730 in the previous Pentagon estimate.