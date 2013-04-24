WASHINGTON, April 24 The Pentagon's F-35 Joint
Strike Fighter program on Wednesday said there was "some risk"
that software being developed by Lockheed Martin Corp
for the Air Force version of the new fighter plane would be
delayed beyond late 2017.
Air Force Lieutenant General Christopher Bogdan, the
Pentagon's program executive officer for the F-35 program, said
work on the software known as Block 3F was the biggest risk
currently facing the $396 billion F-35 program, the Pentagon's
largest weapons program.
He said he would have a better idea when work would be
completed on the software after a critical design review
scheduled to be completed this summer.
Any delay in work on the Block 3F software could delay the
initial operational use of the new fighter plane by the Air
Force. The Marine Corps plans to start using the new fighter
jets around mid-2015 using a slightly less capable version of
the software known as Block 2B.