* Singapore seen deciding on F-35 purchase by summer
* General sees ties with industry "getting better"
* Lockheed may get contract for 71 next F-35s by June
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, April 24 Top Pentagon officials on
Wednesday cited both progress and continuing risks on the $396
billion Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter program, and
said Singapore had shown "tremendous interest" in the
next-generation stealth fighter.
Air Force Lieutenant General Christopher Bogdan, the
Pentagon's F-35 program chief, told a subcommittee that he
expects to reach agreement with Lockheed about a sixth and
seventh batch of F-35s by the end of May, followed by a contract
award in June. Sources familiar with the matter said the deal
would cover 71 planes and would be worth about $9 billion.
Bogdan told a subcommittee of the Senate Armed Services
Committee that Singapore would likely decide by this summer
whether to buy the new warplane.
He said he was also "cautiously optimistic" that South Korea
would also join the multinational program when it announces the
winner of a 60-plane competition in June.
Boeing Co's F-15 Silent Eagle and the Eurofighter
Typhoon, built by EADS, Finmeccanica SpA and
BAE Systems Plc, are also competing for the contract.
The United States is counting on foreign sales of the new
radar-evading fighter to help drive down the plane's cost, which
has risen sharply since the program began in 2001 and may go up
further if budget cuts by Washington or other countries postpone
or curtail their orders.
U.S. allies in Asia are particularly interested in the
Lockheed plane given China's unveiling of two new fighter planes
over a period of 22 months, according to U.S. defense officials.
Lieutenant General Charles Davis, the top uniformed Air
Force acquisition official, told lawmakers that China may have
used data from unclassified U.S. computer networks to design and
build the planes, although he said the Chinese planes'
capabilities would probably not measure up to those of the F-35
and F-22 fighters, both built by Lockheed.
Beijing and Washington have traded accusations in recent
months of massive cyber intrusions. The United States says
hacking attacks emanating from China have targeted U.S.
government and corporate computer networks among others,
stealing government and commercial data.
Wednesday's hearing by the Senate Armed Service Committee's
subcommittee on tactical air and land forces showed growing
confidence in the troubled F-35 fighter program after years of
cost overruns and schedule delays.
Bogdan, other military officials and senators all said they
were heartened by signs of progress on the program, including
its production cost, but remained concerned about projections
that it will cost over $1 trillion to operate the new planes
over the next five decades.
The Pentagon's chief arms buyer, Frank Kendall, told
reporters at a separate event that he felt "much more
comfortable" about the program now than just a year and a half
ago, although he wanted to maintain pressure on Lockheed to
drive down the new airplane's production and operating costs.
Northrop Grumman Corp and Britain's BAE Systems are
the main subcontractors to Lockheed on the F-35 program.
Bogdan said the F-35 program office was actively working on
ways to reduce the cost of operating and maintaining the planes,
including by opening that work to more competition.
Davis and Bogdan both warned that mandatory budget-driven
cuts to the program in fiscal 2013 could increase the cost of
the remaining airplanes to be bought by millions of dollars.
They said it was still unclear exactly how planes would have to
be cut under the sequestration cuts that took effect on March 1.
SOFTWARE CHALLENGE REMAINS
Bogdan welcomed recent management changes at Lockheed, and
said the executives running the company and the F-35 program now
showed "a different culture and a different attitude."
Bogdan made waves earlier this year when he accused Lockheed
and Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp
that builds the engine for the F-35, of being more focused on
short-term profits than the long-term future of the program.
On Wednesday, Bogdan said doing business with the two
companies had been difficult, but things were "getting better."
he said both companies were sharing more risk in the program.
He said contracts with Lockheed had also been structured to
tie incentives more closely to performance, including $100
million in fees pegged to timely delivery of software, and a
total of $237 million in fees available only if the company met
all the requirements for the total weapons system.
"The jury's still out," he said, adding, "I will be
continuing to monitor this."
He said the program's biggest challenge remained completing
the final version of the complex software needed for the plane.
He said he saw "some risk" that the Block 3F software being
developed by Lockheed would be delayed beyond late 2017, when
the Air Force needs it to be able to start using the warplanes
for military operations.