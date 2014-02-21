By Andrea Shalal
| HUNTSVILLE, Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Alabama Feb 21 Lockheed Martin Corp
must redesign bulkheads on its F-35 fighter jet that
developed cracks after extended stress testing, but the issue is
not expected to delay the U.S. Marine Corps' plans to start
using the plane in combat beginning in 2015, Pentagon and Marine
Corps officials said on Friday.
"We consider this significant, but by no means catastrophic,"
Frank Kendall, the Pentagon's chief weapons buyer, said in a
statement. "Root cause analysis is still ongoing, however based
on preliminary analysis a redesign of the affected F-35B
structural members will be required."
Kendall said the F-35 remained the Pentagon's highest
priority conventional warfare program. "Nothing has changed," he
said. "There isn't any question about the department's
commitment to the F-35."
The latest technical issue involving the $392 billion F-53
fighter program, the Pentagon's most expensive arms development
project, arose during on-ground durability testing of the short
takeoff, vertical landing (STOVL) version of the plane in
September, according to the Pentagon's F-35 program office.
The issue was first flagged in a report on the F-35 program
by the Pentagon's chief weapons tester, Michael Gilmore, that
also raised concerns about the software development effort for
the plane.
Joe DellaVedova, spokesman for the Pentagon's F-35 program
office, said cracks were initially found in the airplane's four
primary bulkheads in September, but additional cracks appeared
during follow-on inspections in January.
The additional cracks were first reported earlier Friday by
Bloomberg.
In a joint statement, Lockkheed and the F-35 program office
said the issue would not affect flight testing of the planes
because the cracks developed at over 9,400 flight hours - well
beyond the planned 8,000-hour lifespan that the plane is
designed for.
"This discovery does not affect current F-35B flying
operations, nor is it expected to impact the U.S. Marine Corps'
ability to meet its Initial Operating Capability (IOC) in 2015,"
the statement said.