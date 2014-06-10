(Adds comments on possible Canadian order, software; in
paragraphs 10-13)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, June 9 Lockheed Martin Corp
expects to sign a contract with the U.S. government early this
summer for 43 more F-35 fighter jets, but the deal is unlikely
to match price reductions seen on the last few contracts, a top
company executive said Monday.
Chief Financial Officer Bruce Tanner said the company had
driven the price of the jets lower by 4 percent to 5 percent in
each of the previous three contracts, but savings of that
magnitude were unlikely on the eighth batch of jets, given the
lack of large quantity increases in the order.
"I'm not sure we will get to that level, but I do expect
we'll have a reduction from the previous lot on an
aircraft-to-aircraft basis," Tanner told Reuters in an interview
during the company's annual "media day."
Lockheed submitted a proposal for the next lot of F-35 jets
in December. The company finalized a contract valued at $7.8
billion in September for 71 more F-35s, including a sixth batch
of 36 jets, and a seventh batch of 35 aircraft.
In April, the Pentagon's F-35 program chief, Air Force
Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan, said he hoped to sign contracts
with both Lockheed and engine maker Pratt & Whitney, a unit of
United Technologies Corp, by the end of May.
Orlando Carvalho, executive vice president of Lockheed's
aeronautics division, said the two sides could sign a deal
before the end of June, ahead of the jet's international premier
at two air shows in Britain in July.
"I think we're closing on a final settlement, but we still
have a little ways to go. Let's hope by the end of the month we
have it done," he told Reuters.
Lorraine Martin, Lockheed's F-35 program manager, told
reporters the two sides were now "trading really productive
offers to get to closure."
F-35 program spokesman Joe DellaVedova declined to comment
on the timing of a possible contract, or the expected cost
reductions. He said negotiations were continuing with both
Lockheed and Pratt.
Carvalho said Lockheed was hopeful that Canada would select
the F-35 to replace its aging fleet of CF-18 fighters.
Reuters last week reported that Canada was poised to buy 65
F-35 fighter jets after an 18-month review concluded Ottawa
should skip a fresh competition and proceed with the C$9 billion
deal to buy F-35s.
One source familiar with the process said an independent
team of evaluators was expected to discuss the Canadian
government's process and methodology at a news conference on
Wednesday, but would not give its own recommendation. A second
source said no public report would be released, if the event
took place.
Carvalho said Lockheed would finish development by the end
of the year of the 2B software needed for the Marine Corps
version of the jet, which is due to start combat operations in
mid-2015.
(Additional reporting by Randall Palmer in Ottawa Editing by
David Gregorio and Mohammad Zargham)