WASHINGTON, July 8 No decision has been made yet
on whether to send a group of F-35 Joint Strike Fighters to
Britain this week for the plane's international debut at two air
shows after the fleet was grounded in response to an engine
fire, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
Most of the 97 Lockheed Martin planes had been
inspected by Monday. Rear Admiral John Kirby, the Pentagon press
secretary, said "a decision will be coming pretty soon."
Four Marine Corps F-35Bs, which can take off from a short
runway and land vertically, were in southern Maryland ready to
travel to Britain, and a similar British F-35B was at Eglin Air
Force Base in Florida ready to go.
The F-35 had been scheduled to make its international debut
at two air shows in England: the Farnborough International
Airshow and the Royal International Air Tattoo. Appearances at
the shows would give potential foreign customers a closer look
at the fighter jet.
"They're certainly mindful that the air show is beginning,
but I don't think that we want to rush to a decision here,"
Kirby said.
"We'd be disappointed if we weren't able to take it to
Farnborough," he added, noting that it was something "we were
looking forward to."
"That said, safety has got to be priority No. 1 and nobody
wants to rush these aircraft back into the air before we know
exactly what happened," Kirby said.
The entire fleet of F-35s was grounded last week in response
to an engine fire in an Air Force version of the plane in late
June at Eglin, home to many of the planes.
The findings from the inspection of the jets' Pratt &
Whitney engines were to be examined by senior defense officials
to determine under what circumstances the fleet would be able to
resume flights. Pratt & Whitney is a unit of United Technologies
Corp.
Kirby said the incident had not shaken the Pentagon's
confidence in the aircraft, which will ultimately replace many
of the planes in the U.S. military's inventory.
He said Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel would visit Eglin this
week with the message that despite the setback, "we are 100
percent still committed to the JSF."
