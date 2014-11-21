(Adds details throughout)
WASHINGTON Nov 21 The Pentagon said on Friday
it had awarded Lockheed Martin Corp a contract valued at
$4.7 billion for an eighth batch of F-35 fighter jets that
lowered the average price per jet by 3.5 percent from the last
contract, and 57 percent from the first batch.
The Pentagon's F-35 program office said the deal includes 29
jets for the United States and 14 for five other countries:
Israel, Japan, Norway, Britain and Italy.
Once production of those jets is completed, more than 200
F-35s will be in operation by eight countries, according to the
office that runs the $399 billion F-35 program for the Pentagon.
The Pentagon has signed a separate contract valued at $1.05
billion for an eighth batch of engines built by Pratt & Whitney,
a unit of United Technologies Corp, to power the jets.
Pratt last month said the contract would lower the cost of the
engines between 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent.
The program office said the new contract reduced the cost of
the A-model airframe built for the Air Force, without the
engine, to $94.8 million.
The cost of the F-35 B-model, which can take off from
shorter runways and lands like a helicopter, would be $102
million, without an engine, while the Navy's C-model or carrier
variant would be $115.7 million, it said.
The Pentagon does not provide detailed cost breakdowns for
Pratt's F135 engine, given the company's concerns about
proprietary data, but U.S. officials have said they expect the
cost of the aircraft, with an engine, to drop to about $80
million to $85 million by 2019.
Lockheed's F-35 program manager, Lorraine Martin, said the
latest contract showed the company was making steady progress in
reducing the cost of the most advanced U.S. warplane.
Lockheed and its key subcontractors, Northrop Grumman Corp
and BAE Systems Plc, as well as Pratt, are all
investing in various measures aimed at simplifying production of
the jets and reducing the cost to build and operate them.
But the biggest driver in cutting the cost of the planes is
the number of jets ordered in any given year.
Lockheed had hoped to finalize orders for two dozen more
F-35 jets for Israel this year or early next, but Israel may
halve that order to around 10 to 15 jets, a cabinet minister
told Reuters earlier this week.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by Mohammad Zargham and
David Gregorio)