(Corrects second paragraph to show Air Force now saying F-35
will fly only at RIAT air show, instead of at Farnborough show
as well)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Jan 26 The U.S. Air Force on Tuesday
confirmed that it will send a pair of F-35A fighter jets to two
air shows in Britain this summer, joining two U.S. Marine Corps
jets and at least one British jet that are also slated to
appear.
The two F-35 jets from Luke Air Force Base will be on static
display at both the annual Royal International Air Tattoo and
the Farnborough air show outside London in July, and one will
participate in so-called "heritage flights" with vintage
warplanes at RIAT, said Air Force spokeswoman Major Kelley
Jeter.
"We're very excited about demonstrating this capability to
the world," the Air Force's chief of staff, General Mark Welsh,
said in a statement. "The F-35 represents a new way of thinking
about data integration, weapons and tactics."
Reuters reported on Monday that the U.S. Marine Corps, Air
Force and Britain would send F-35 jets to the air shows this
summer, but Air Force officials did not confirm the news until
Tuesday.
British officials have declined to comment.
The F-35's planned appearances at the two UK air shows come
after a fleetwide F-35 grounding ordered following an engine
fire that prevented what would have been the fighters'
international premiere at those shows two years ago.
Lockheed is developing three models of the jet - also known
as the Joint Strike Fighter, or Lightning II - with key
suppliers Northrop Grumman Corp and Britain's BAE
Systems Plc. Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United
Technologies Corp, builds the engines.
Besides Britain, seven other countries helped fund
development of the jets: Norway, Australia, Canada, Denmark,
Turkey, Italy and the Netherlands. All but Canada and Denmark
have since ordered jets, as have Israel, Japan and South Korea.
Lockheed Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson told analysts on
Tuesday that the company expected to deliver 53 F-35 aircraft in
2016, up from 45 in 2015.
She said Lockheed was expecting 59 or 60 F-35 deliveries in
2017, rising to around 100 deliveries in 2018.
(Additional reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Alistair Bell)