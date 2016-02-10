(Adds details, byline)

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON Feb 10 The Pentagon on Wednesday said it expects to reach agreement with Lockheed Martin Corp in March on contracts for the next two batches of F-35 fighter jets, orders worth about a combined $15 billion that will lower the cost of each warplane to below $100 million.

Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan, who runs the F-35 program for the Pentagon, said the negotiations with Lockheed were taking longer than expected because of differences over cost.

"I'm not rushing into a bad deal," Bogdan told reporters during an update on the Pentagon's biggest weapons program.

Lockheed and Pentagon officials had expected to reach a deal on contracts for the ninth and 10th batches of jets last year.

Lockheed is building three models of the F-35 for the U.S. military and nine international customers - Britain, Australia, the Netherlands, Norway, Turkey, Italy, Japan, Israel and South Korea. The Pentagon expects to spend $391 billion to develop the plane and buy 2,457 of the supersonic, stealthy new warplanes.

Bogdan spoke to reporters a day after the U.S. Defense Department released its fiscal 2017 budget, which calls for spending of $56.3 billion on 404 F-35 jets over the next five years, about 24 less than initially planned.

Bogdan said delays in 45 Air Force orders over that time would be offset by increased orders for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and foreign countries and would have a minimal effect on ongoing efforts to drive down the cost of the plane.

Over six years beginning in the current fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, the program expects to order 873 jets, 20 less than planned last year, for U.S. and foreign customers, he said.

He said he still expected the jets to cost around $80 million to $85 million each by 2019, including inflation.

Bogdan said the program was about 80 percent done with its $50-billion-plus development program for the jets, with the remaining flight tests to be completed in 2016 or 2017.

He said the Pentagon decided to delay its participation in a planned block purchase of F-35 jets until 2019, but international partners still planned to proceed with a deal in 2018 that he said could help drive the price of the airplanes even lower than the $80 million target price.

A modernization program to upgrade the jets would begin in late 2018, about six to 12 months later than expected, he said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Cynthia Osterman)