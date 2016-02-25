WASHINGTON Feb 25 The Pentagon's plans to defer
some orders for F-35 fighter jets over the next five years
should not have a significant impact on efforts to lower the
jet's costs, said Jeff Babione, who manages the $391 billion
program for Lockheed Martin Corp.
Babione told reporters at the Air Force Association's annual
Air Warfare Symposium in Orlando that the company and its key
suppliers were continuing broad-based efforts to lower the cost
of the new radar-evading warplane.
Lockheed is continuing negotiations with the Pentagon's F-35
program office about a ninth batch of jets, Babione said. That
deal would mean that the overall cost of the planes had been
reduced by over 60 percent since the program's start in 2001.
The U.S. Defense Department plans to spend $56.3 billion for
404 F-35 fighter jets over the next five years, deferring the
purchase of about 24 jets until after fiscal 2021.
Babione said Lockheed could save several billion dollars by
starting a multiyear block buy agreement with international
partners, but said details were still being worked with those
countries and the United States.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)