By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Feb 25 The Pentagon's plans to defer
some orders for F-35 fighter jets over the next five years
should not have a significant impact on efforts to lower the
jet's costs, said Jeff Babione, who manages the $391 billion
program for Lockheed Martin Corp.
The U.S. Defense Department's fiscal 2017 budget plan
includes plans to spend $56.3 billion for 404 F-35 fighter jets
over the next five years, deferring the purchase of about 24
jets until after fiscal 2021.
Babione told reporters at the Air Force Association's annual
Air Warfare Symposium in Orlando that the company and its key
suppliers were continuing broad-based efforts to lower the cost
of the new radar-evading warplane.
Given growing international orders, the small number of jets
to be deferred by the Pentagon was "not significant," he said.
Lockheed is continuing negotiations with the Pentagon's F-35
program office about a ninth and tenth batch of jets, and
expects to reach an agreement in March, Babione said. That deal
would mean that the overall cost of the planes had been reduced
by well over 60 percent since the program's start in 2001.
Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bodgan, who runs the F-35
program for the Pentagon, told reporters earlier this month that
he expected to reach agreement in March on the two contracts,
which will be worth a combined $15 billion.
Babione said it was taking longer than expected to finalize
the agreement largely due to the sheer size and complexity of
the program, but the talks were "going well."
Babione said Lockheed could shave several billion dollars
off the cost of the program through a multiyear block buy
agreement with international partners, but details were still
being worked with interested countries and the United States.
Lockheed is building three models of the F-35 for the U.S.
military and nine international customers - Britain, Australia,
the Netherlands, Norway, Turkey, Italy, Japan, Israel and South
Korea. The Pentagon expects to spend $391 billion to develop the
plane and buy 2,457 of the supersonic, stealthy new warplanes.
