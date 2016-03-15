WASHINGTON, March 15 Lockheed Martin Corp
is using its own funding to keep the supply chain for
F-16 fighter jets running until it receives additional orders
beyond the Iraqi F-16 jets it is currently building, a top
company official said Tuesday.
Orlando Carvalho, who heads Lockheed's Aeronautics division,
told Reuters the cost of keeping the F-16 supply chain ready
for further orders was "manageable," but gave no further
details.
The U.S. government has approved the sale of eight F-16
fighter jets to Pakistan, but funding for the aircraft and a
timetable for a possible deal remain unclear.
Carvalho deferred questions about the Pakistan sale to the
U.S. government, which is overseeing the deal.
Bahrain, Colombia, Indonesia have also expressed interest in
F-16 fighter jet orders, Carvalho said.
He said the U.S. government was also in discussions with
India about a possible sale of F-16s to India.
