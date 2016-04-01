By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, March 31 Lockheed Martin Corp
and the Pentagon missed their end-of-March target for
reaching agreement on $15 billion in new F-35 fighter jets, but
should complete work on the contracts in April, according to
sources familiar with the matter.
"We're closer now than we were at the beginning of the
month," said one of the sources, who was not authorized to speak
publicly. "It's not an impasse. They're down to the nitty
gritty."
Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp,
reached agreement with the Pentagon in early January about two
separate contracts to build 167 engines to power the F-35
fighter jet.
But the negotiations between Lockheed and the Pentagon,
initially expected to conclude last autumn, have taken longer
than expected due to differences over cost, the sheer size of
the contract and the large number of foreign countries involved,
the sources said.
Lockheed is currently earning margins of 8 to 9 percent on
the program and wants to boost its profits as it expands
production, while the Pentagon is pressing the company to lower
costs further.
Lockheed has run into resistance from Northrop Grumman Corp
, a key supplier to Lockheed on the program, which has
refused to drop its prices significantly, said one of the
sources.
Air Force Lieutenant Chris Bogdan, who runs the $379 billion
F-35 program for the Pentagon, told reporters in February that
he was "not rushing into a bad deal."
Lockheed is building three models of the F-35 for the U.S.
military and nine international customers - Britain, Australia,
the Netherlands, Norway, Turkey, Italy, Japan, Israel and South
Korea.
The Pentagon expects to spend $379 billion to develop the
plane and buy 2,457 of the supersonic, stealthy new warplanes.
The Pentagon's annual weapons report to Congress last week
forecast the average cost of the F-35A conventional takeoff and
landing model would be $100.6 million, including inflation.
Bogdan has said he expects to lower the cost of the jets to
around $85 million per copy by 2019.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)