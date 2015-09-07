WASHINGTON, Sept 7 Italy's Lockheed Martin Corp
F-35 fighter jet completed its inaugural flight on
Monday, marking the first-ever F-35 flight outside the United
States and a major international milestone for the $391 billion
weapons program, Lockheed said.
Lockheed test pilot Bill Gigliotti completed a flight of
nearly one-and-a-half hours in early afternoon European time on
Monday, a key step toward planned delivery of the jet, known as
AL-1, to the Italian government by the end of the year.
Gigliotti said the flight went as planned, with no
surprises.
The jet was assembled at a final assembly and checkout
plant, or FACO, in Cameri that is owned by the Italian
government and managed by Finmeccanica SpA.
"Italy's 'primo volo' (first flight) sets a firm foundation
for Italy's F-35 program and future opportunities for the Cameri
FACO," said F-35 program manager Lorraine Martin.
Italy's FACO facility began production in July 2013. It will
assemble both Italy's F-35A conventional takeoff and landing
model, as well as its F-35B model jets, which take off from
shorter runways and land like a helicopter. It will also
assemble F-35s for the Netherlands in coming years.
Critics remain skeptical about the F-35 program, but U.S.
officials say the massive weapons program has performed well in
recent years after a large restructuring effort that added $6
billion to the plane's development effort.
In July, the U.S. Marine Corps declared its first squadron
of 10 F-35B jets ready for combat.
The U.S. Air Force expects to follow suit in late 2018 or
early August. Hill Air Force Base in Utah received its first two
operational F-35A jets last week, a key step toward that
declaration of initial operational capability.
