TOKYO Feb 29 Japan may cancel orders for
Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jets in the case of a
price rise or delivery delay, Defence Minister Naoki Tanaka said
on Wednesday, putting Tokyo's choice of next-generation combat
aircraft in doubt.
Tokyo has warned Washington against increasing the price,
but this was the first time Tanaka had raised the possibility of
cancelling the order in public.
The Pentagon this month confirmed plans to put off orders
for 179 F-35s over the next five years to save $15.1 billion, a
move that a Lockheed executive said would increase the price of
the radar-evading warplane.
Japan is due to pay 9.9 billion yen ($122.96 million) per
fighter for an initial batch of four that are scheduled for
delivery by March 2017. Japan plans to buy 42 in total.
"As for the first four planes, I expect an official contract
to be concluded by this summer. If it turns out they cannot meet
what they have proposed by that time, that would raise concerns
about our defence capability," Tanaka told parliament.
"I believe we would need to consider as a potential option
matters like cancelling our orders and starting a new selection
process if that is the case."
Continued schedule delays and talk of lingering technical
issues have prompted the eight countries that are helping to
fund Lockheed's development of the new plane -- Britain,
Australia, Turkey, Canada, Denmark, Norway, Italy and the
Netherlands -- to rethink their own near- and long-term plans.
Japan, which is concerned about China's rapid military
buildup and constant threats from impoverished North Korea, in
December chose the F-35 over combat-proven but less stealthy
rivals.
The F-35 competed against Boeing's F/A-18 and the
Eurofighter Typhoon, made by a consortium of European companies
including BAE Systems.
Lockheed Martin has said it is committed to providing F-35s
that meet the cost, schedule and industrial requirements of the
Japanese government, but added that F-35 pricing is determined
by talks between the Japanese and U.S. governments.
Japan's defence budget has been under pressure with the
country saddled by a public debt twice the size of its economy.
Stealth technology has drawn much attention in Japan since
China, which has a long-running territorial dispute with Japan,
confirmed last year it had held its first test flight of the
J-20 stealth fighter jet.