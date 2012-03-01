TOKYO Feb 29 Japan may cancel orders for
Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jets if the price
rises or deliveries are delayed, Defense Minister Naoki Tanaka
said on Wednesday, casting doubt on Tokyo's choice of
next-generation combat aircraft.
Tokyo has warned Washington against increasing the price,
but this was the first time Tanaka publicly raised the
possibility of cancelling the order.
The Pentagon this month confirmed plans to put off its own
orders for 179 F-35s over the next five years to save $15.1
billion, a move that a Lockheed executive said would increase
the price of the radar-evading warplane over time.
Smaller orders make it more difficult for Lockheed to order
components in bulk from its suppliers. This can lead to higher
prices in the short term. The company also has to spread its
fixed infrastructure costs over a smaller number of planes.
Japan is due to pay 9.9 billion yen ($122.96 million) per
fighter for an initial batch of four F-35s scheduled for
delivery by March 2017. Japan plans to buy 42 in total.
"As for the first four planes, I expect an official contract
to be concluded by this summer. If it turns out they cannot meet
what they have proposed by that time, that would raise concerns
about our defence capability," Tanaka told parliament.
"I believe we would need to consider as a potential option
matters like cancelling our orders and starting a new selection
process if that is the case."
Continued schedule delays and talk of lingering technical
issues have prompted the eight countries helping to fund
development of the F-35 to rethink their own near- and long-term
plans. The group includes Britain, Australia, Turkey, Canada,
Denmark, Norway, Italy and the Netherlands.
U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff General Norton Schwartz on
Wednesday told Reuters the U.S. government was pressuring
Lockheed to increase efforts to hold down the cost of the plane,
despite the delay in orders from the United States.
The Air Force authorized the start of initial, limited
flights of the Air Force variant of the F-35 by certified test
pilots at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, where pilots and
maintainers will be trained.
Schwartz said a first flight was planned at Eglin next week,
part of a phased approach that will evaluate the training
curriculum and gain more experience on the airplane before
transitioning to more active training flights later in the year.
"This will be a crawl, walk, run sort of undertaking," he
told reporter at a breakfast meeting.
Japan, which is concerned about China's rapid military
buildup and constant threats from impoverished North Korea, in
December chose the F-35 over combat-proven but less stealthy
rivals.
The F-35 competed against Boeing Co's F/A-18 and the
Eurofighter Typhoon, made by a consortium of European companies
including BAE Systems.
Lockheed Martin has said it is committed to providing F-35s
that meet the cost, schedule and industrial requirements of the
Japanese government, but says F-35 pricing is determined by
talks between the Japanese and U.S. governments.
Japan's defence budget has been under pressure with the
country saddled by a public debt twice the size of its economy.
Stealth technology has drawn much attention in Japan since
China, which has a long-running territorial dispute with Japan,
confirmed last year that it had held its first test flight of
the J-20 stealth fighter jet.