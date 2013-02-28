TOKYO Feb 28 Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on
Thursday the government will issue a statement on the export of
Japanese-made parts for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35
fighter jet, suggesting Japan will make an exception to its ban
on arms exports.
Japan plans to buy 42 of the F-35 fighters with an initial
batch of four planes scheduled for delivery by March 2017. A
Japanese defence ministry spokesman said this week there was no
change to that plan after this year's second grounding of the
warplane over a crack found in a test aircraft engine.
Japan picked the F-35 as its next mainstay fighter over
rivals, reflecting Tokyo's desire to tighten U.S. ties in the
face of regional uncertainties including China's rise.
The defense ministry has said Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Ltd, IHI Corp and Mitsubishi Electric Corp
would take part in the production and maintenance of
the F-35.
Japan has previously made exceptions to its decades-old ban
on arms exports but extending those to F-35 parts had raised
concern about the possible violation of the country's policy of
not aggravating international conflicts, because Israel is
expected to acquire the jets amid tensions in the Middle East.
"Is it possible for Japan not to participate in the
production of the F-35? This is a very important issue," Abe
told a parliamentary panel on Thursday.
He added it was possible Israel would use the jets in an
armed conflict but that he was preparing a "realistic response"
and a government statement on the issue.
Japanese media have said the government was likely to say in
the statement that participation in developing the F-35 would
contribute to the country's national security.
Japan said in February last year it had warned the United
States against price rises in the fighter jet after U.S. and
Lockheed officials noted delays would increase the total cost.