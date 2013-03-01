TOKYO, March 1 Japan has decided to allow
defence contractors to make components for F-35 stealth fighters
despite its ban on arms exports, strengthening security ties
with the United States at a time when Tokyo faces a bitter
territorial row with Beijing.
Japan in 2011 picked the radar-evading combat aircraft, made
by Lockheed Martin Corp, as its next-generation fighter,
and said Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, IHI Corp
and Mitsubishi Electric Corp would take part
in production and maintenance.
But there have been concerns that sales of F-35 jets with
Japan-made components to countries like Israel could infringe on
Japan's self-imposed ban on weapons exports since one of the key
pillars of the ban is not to export weapons to countries that
are involved in international conflicts.
Israel is expected to acquire the jets amid tensions in the
Middle East.
"In light of a major contribution Japanese companies'
participation in F-35 production will make to our security ...
and on the precondition that the United States implement strict
control (over Japan-made components), we exempt it from the arms
export ban," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on
Friday.
The decades-old ban has traditionally kept Japanese defence
contractors from taking part in international weapons
development programs, making it difficult for them to stay
abreast of technological development and drive down costs.
The decision comes at a time when Japan is struggling to
cope with a territorial dispute over a group of East China Sea
islets with China, which is developing its own stealth fighters.
The row over the uninhabited islands, called the Senkaku in
Japan and the Diaoyu in China, has in recent months escalated to
the point where both sides have scrambled fighter jets while
patrol ships shadow each other.
"Is it possible for Japan not to participate in the
production of the F-35? This is a very important issue," Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe said in parliament on Thursday.
Japan plans to buy 42 F-35s, with the first four planes due
to be delivered by March 2017. A Japanese defence ministry
spokesman said this week there was no change to that plan after
this year's second grounding of the warplane over a crack found
in a test aircraft engine.
The Pentagon said on Thursday it would resume flights of the
F-35 fighter jets after no additional cracks were found during
inspections of engines in the rest of the F-35 fleet or in any
spare engines.