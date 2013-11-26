WASHINGTON Nov 26 South Korea's plan to buy 40
Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets will save the
U.S. military about $2 billion by driving down the per-plane
price of the new plane, and could create up to 10,000 U.S. jobs,
according to sources familiar with the program.
Seoul's decision will also help to offset any move by the
U.S. Air Force and Navy to deal with mandatory budget cuts by
postponing orders for up to 54 jets over the next five years,
according to analysts. Seoul's decision must still be approved
by a committee chaired by its defense minister.
Loren Thompson, chief operating officer of the
Virginia-based Lexington Institute, said the South Korean news
would provide a significant boost to the F-35 program.
"The sale of F-35s to Japan and South Korea - America's two
leading industrial allies in northeast Asia means the F-35 is
now becoming the gold standard for tactical aircraft across the
western Pacific," he said.
He said Singapore would likely follow suit with its own
orders, followed by Malaysia and possibly New Zealand.
Top U.S. military officials have vowed to protect funding
for the $392 billion F-35 program, one of their top priorities,
but they acknowledge some U.S. orders may have to be postponed
if Congress fails to reverse additional defense budget cuts.
In a worst-case scenario, the Air Force says it would
postpone orders for 24 F-35s over the next five years, while the
Navy has said it could defer as many as 30 jet orders.
Given ongoing uncertainty about the U.S. budget, military
officials say no final decisions have been made, but they expect
a slight drop in the planned ramp up in F-35 production, which
had been slated to more than double to around 70 planes in a
ninth production batch from 30 a year now.
The F-35 program, the Pentagon's biggest arms program, has
seen repeated delays and a 70 percent increase in costs over
initial estimates. The fact foreign buyers are now placing
orders for the new warplane underscores growing confidence in
the program, U.S. officials say.
Lockheed is developing three models of the new fighter for
the U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps, as well as eight
countries that helped fund its development: Britain, Australia,
Canada, Denmark, Turkey, Italy, the Netherlands and Norway.
After years of political wrangling, the Netherlands in
September became the seventh foreign country to make a firm
commitment to buy F-35s, joining Britain, Italy, Australia,
Norway, Israel and Japan.
Britain is expected to announce additional orders next
month, and Turkey is likely to become the eighth foreign buyer
in January when it is expected to place firm orders for two of
the 100 jets it plans to buy over time.
Japan and Israel are expected to order more jets next year,
the sources said, while Singapore and Belgium are also
considering joining the program.
U.S. government and industry officials also cite strong
interest in the F-35 in the Gulf region, and say they have begun
looking at when to release the jet to the region -- probably
about five years after Israel gets its first jets in 2016.
Once Seoul - as new buyer - formally notifies the Pentagon
about its planned purchases, those jets will be added to the
total number of expected purchases by the U.S. military and
allies that is used by defense officials to estimate the cost of
each airplane.
By 2019, the Pentagon projects the cost of each new F-35
fighter plane will be around $85 million, putting it on a par
with the cost of current fighter planes, said Jim McAleese, a
Virginia-based defense consultant.
The South Korean order could create 10,000 jobs at Lockheed
and its suppliers as they build the components to make the 40
jets.
The sources said the projected savings and job counts were
comparable to similar estimates released when Japan announced
plans to buy 42 F-35 jets from the U.S. government in December
2011