BRIEF-Comcast says CEO Brian Roberts' FY 2016 total compensation was $33 million
* CEO Brian Roberts' FY 2016 total compensation was $33 million versus $36.2 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing
WASHINGTON Dec 11 The U.S. Defense Department on Thursday said it had chosen Italy to provide initial heavy maintenance of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jet from 2018, and Turkey to provide heavy maintenance for the jet's engines.
Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan said the decision followed months of reviews and discussions. He said Britain would provide backup maintenance for the plane's airframe if needed. Norway and the Netherlands would provide additional engine maintenance capability over a phased period, he said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alden Bentley)
April 28 Fortress Investment Group LLC, the U.S. alternative asset manager to be acquired by Japan's SoftBank Group for $3.3 billion, is exploring divesting bond fund manager Logan Circle Partners, according to people familiar with the matter.