(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show Pentagon did not
refer specifically to cutting jobs)
* Bogdan did not give a target date for restructuring
* F-35 program about seven years behind schedule
WASHINGTON, March 12 The Air Force general who
heads the $396 billion F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program said he
planned to restructure the Pentagon's F-35 office as part of an
overall drive to reduce costs of the costliest U.S. weapons
program.
Lieutenant General Christopher Bogdan, who took over the
helm of the program in December, told reporters after a defense
conference that he planned some "housekeeping changes" to pare
the current size of the program office.
"Mark my word: I am reorganizing and I am making personnel
changes," Bogdan said after a speech at a conference hosted by
Credit Suisse and defense consultant Jim McAleese.
Bogdan did not give a target date for how many positions
could be cut from the program office, but said he expected prime
contractor Lockheed Martin Corp and Pratt & Whitney,
which makes the engine for the single-engine warplane, to
streamline their administrative operations as well.
Pratt is a unit of United Technologies Corp.
"I plan on leaning out my program office at the same rate
that I want to see Lockheed Martin and Pratt & Whitney lean out
their program offices," Bogdan said.
The F-35 program is about seven years behind schedule and
has seen costs rise about 70 percent above initial estimates.
Bogdan said it was imperative to make the aircraft more
affordable, or orders would drop off, raising costs further.
Bogdan said he hoped to avoid the kind of "death spiral"
that resulted in much smaller orders for the F-22 fighter, also
built by Lockheed, and other aircraft.
The Pentagon's chief arms buyer, Frank Kendall, told
reporters after a speech at the same conference that the large
size of Lockheed's F-35 program office was discussed during
protracted negotiations with the company about a fifth batch of
F-35 fighters that was resolved in December.
"They do have a very large program office. That's one of the
cost elements that we talked about during the lot 5
negotiations," Kendall said.
He said the Pentagon's F-35 program office was about the
right size when it was headed by Bogdan's predecessor, Vice
Admiral David Venlet, but he would talk with Bogdan about the
issue.
He said the F-35 program office was larger than most because
it includes representatives from the eight countries that are
helping to fund its development, and the three military
services.
(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick
and Sofina Mirza-Reid)