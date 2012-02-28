WASHINGTON Feb 28 Decisions by international partners to scale back their orders for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter reflect economic pressures in those countries, not a diminished commitment to the program, the top U.S. Air Force general said on Tuesday.

Air Force Chief of Staff General Norton Schwartz told U.S. lawmakers that military leaders in Canada, Australia, Turkey, Italy and other countries helping to develop the new fighter plane had told him they remained committed to buying the stealthy new fighter "as soon as their economic circumstances permit."

"It should not be read as a diminished commitment to pursuing this capability over the longer term," Schwartz told the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee.