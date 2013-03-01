* Flights could resume Friday if weather allows
* Week-long grounding imposed after engine blade crack found
* Reports to be required after 25 hours of flight time
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 The Pentagon said on Thursday
it would resume flights of its F-35 fighter jets following a
week-long precautionary grounding imposed after a crack was
found on an engine blade on a test plane in California.
"F-35 flight operations have been cleared to resume,"
Pentagon spokeswoman Kyra Hawn said in a statement. She said
flights could begin as early as Friday, depending on weather
conditions.
No additional cracks were found during inspections of
engines on the remaining 50 planes in the Pentagon's fleet, or
any spare engines, Hawn said.
The order allowing flights to resume is good news for the
$396 billion F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, the Pentagon's biggest
weapons program which is bracing for big cutbacks when automatic
across-the-board budget cuts take effect on Friday.
It comes two days after the Pentagon's F-35 program chief
blasted enginemaker Pratt & Whitney and prime contractor
Lockheed Martin Corp for trying to "squeeze every
nickel" out of the Pentagon and not shouldering enough risk on
the program.
The order ends the program's second engine-related flght ban
in less than two months. The Marines Corps version of the plane
was grounded for nearly a month from mid-January because of a
faulty hose in the engine, later blamed on manufacturing errors.
Matthew Bates, a spokesman for Pratt & Whitney, which
supplies the engines for the planes, said the Pentagon's F-35
program office had decided to rescind the grounding order after
extensive tests and analysis of the cracked turbine blade, which
was discovered on Feb. 19 during a routine inspection conducted
after ever 50 hours of flight time.
Bates said Pratt engineers had been working around the clock
with Pentagon experts to determine the cause of the crack in the
engine blade, including a "destructive" test that cracked open
the blade.
The tests showed that the crack resulted from the "unique
operating environment" in flight tests -- many of which tested
the engine's powerful after burners -- rather than a high-cycle
fatigue crack, which would have required a design change.
Bates said the engine in question had operated at high
temperatures for more than four times longer than a typical F-35
flight, which led to a separation of the "grain boundary" of
this particular blade.
The Navy order rescinding the flight ban, or so-called "red
stripe," said that engine had experienced the most "hot engine
time exposure" of all the engines in the developmental program.
It said it would now require reports to monitor and limit
similar damage after every 25 flight hours.
Pratt recommended the resumption of flights and ground
operations of the engine earlier on Thursday after its engineers
ruled out a high-cycle fatigure crack.
The Pentagon said the investigation concluded that the
0.6-inch long (1.5 cm) crack was caused by "prolonged exposure
to high levels of heat and other operational stressors."
Pratt, a unit of United Technologies Corp, supplies
the engine for the single-engine, single-seat fighter plane,
which is built by Lockheed Martin Corp.