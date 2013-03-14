By John O'Callaghan
SINGAPORE, March 14 Singapore is in the "final
stages of evaluating" the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter to upgrade
its air force, a process U.S. sources say should turn quickly
into orders for more than a dozen of the stealthy warplanes that
have been beset with cost overruns and delivery delays.
Singapore, a major business and shipping hub with the
best-equipped military in Southeast Asia, is expected to submit
a "letter of request" soon for the F-35, said two U.S.
government officials who were not authorized to speak publicly
on the matter.
The city-state could start the process of buying the planes,
built by Lockheed Martin Corp, in coming weeks, one of
the officials said. Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United
Technologies Corp, makes the engine for the F-35.
An order from Singapore would be good news for the F-35, the
Pentagon's largest weapons program, at a time when Washington
might be forced to further scale back its own F-35 purchases,
unless the U.S. Congress manages to avert $46 billion in
additional defense budget cuts that took effect on March 1.
An order would also reflect growing concerns about China's
military expansion, said Richard Aboulafia at the Teal Group.
"Clearly China is a pressing strategic and diplomatic challenge,
and buying F-35s looks like a sensible response to this
pressure."
Singapore's defense minister, Ng Eng Hen, said on Tuesday
the air force "has identified the F-35 as a suitable aircraft to
further modernise our fighter fleet".
"Our F-5s are nearing the end of their operational life and
our F-16s are at their mid-way mark," he said in parliament. "We
are now in the final stages of evaluating the F-35."
Ng gave no timetable but said the defense ministry "will
have to be satisfied that this state-of-the-art multi-role
fighter meets our long-term needs, is on track to be
operationally capable and, most importantly, is a cost-effective
platform."
Lockheed said it is pleased to support Singapore as it
carries out an evaluation of the F-35. "We stand ready to assist
the government of Singapore and the U.S. government on the F-35
program," said spokesman Michael Rein.
Any sale of F-35 jets to Singapore would be handled between
the two governments as a "foreign military sale".
Singapore's air force now has 24 F-15SGs, 20 F-16Cs and 40
F-16Ds, 28 F-5Ss and nine F-5Ts, according to the International
Institute for Strategic Studies. It also has 19 AH-64D Apache
attack helicopters among other assorted aircraft.
Industry and U.S. sources said Singapore is expected to buy
up to 75 new jets over time, probably in smaller batches.
The wealthy island nation of about 5.3 million people plans
to spend S$12.3 billion ($9.85 billion) on defence in the 2013
fiscal year that starts in April, a rise of 4.3 percent from the
previous year, the government's budget shows.
Singapore - home to a global financial centre, the world's
second-busiest container port and major energy operations - is
the region's biggest military spender, dwarfing its much larger
neighbours Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.
BEHIND SCHEDULE AND OVER BUDGET
As Washington turns its economic and security attention to
the fast-growing Asia-Pacific region, it is encouraging more
exports of weapons such as the F-35 to strengthen links with
allies and offset cuts in its own procurement programmes.
Lockheed, under a $396 billion program that is already seven
years behind schedule and 70 percent over initial cost
estimates, is building three models of the F-35 for the U.S.
military and eight international partners that are helping to
fund the plane's development.
The development partners are Britain, Australia, Canada,
Norway, Denmark, Italy, Turkey and the Netherlands. But rising
costs, delivery delays and budget pressures have forced some to
rethink the size of their orders and consider alternatives.
Singapore became a minor partner in the programme in 2003,
along with Israel, which has ordered 19 of the jets so far.
Japan has also ordered 42 F-35 A-models for its military.
Singapore's F-35 order is expected to include the Marine
Corps' B-model, which can take off from shorter runways and
lands like a helicopter, said a source familiar with that
variant of the plane.
Due to the city-state's small size and limited air space,
its air force trains its fighter pilots in the United States and
its helicopter pilots in Australia.
Singapore was the world's fifth-largest importer of
conventional weapons in 2008-12, at 4 percent of the global
total, trailing India, China, Pakistan and South Korea, the
Stockholm International Peace Research Institute says.