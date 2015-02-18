(Adds quotes from Lockheed executives, background)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Feb 18 Lockheed Martin Corp
may need to update the F-35 fighter jet's software after issues
arose during testing, but that should not delay the U.S. Marine
Corp's plan to declare the jet ready for initial combat use in
July, the head of the company's aeronautics division said
Wednesday.
Orlando Carvalho, executive vice president for Lockheed
Aeronautics, told Reuters that some issues had come up during
testing with radar tracking in the fighter jet's mission systems
software, but that they were "manageable" before the July target
date.
Flight testing with the 2B software which runs the jet and
its weapons systems had revealed "some areas that we have to
clean up a little bit" to improve integration of radar tracking
data, Carvalho said.
The F-35 program has been dogged with software issues,
although most of the problems have been worked out and company
and government officials say the program's development -
including software - is on budget and schedule.
"I still feel very confident that we're going to get there,"
Carvalho said, when asked if the software issues could delay the
Marine Corps July target date. Carvalho spoke with Reuters
during the company's annual media day.
He said the company was working closely with the F-35
program office and the Marine Corps to determine whether the
issues needed to be addressed with a separate software update. A
decision was expected in coming weeks, he said.
Lorraine Martin, Lockheed's F-35 program manager, said she
was confident that the F-35 program was moving along well on
multiple fronts to prepare for the Marine Corps target date,
including software development, flight testing, training and
even preparation of threat scenarios for pilots.
Carvalho stressed that software testing was designed to
flush out areas for improvement, and he did not view the new
software challenge as a critical showstopper for the program.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Christian Plumb)