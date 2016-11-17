BRIEF-China Online Education Group reports non-GAAP net loss per ADS of $0.90
* China Online Education Group announces first quarter 2017 results
ANKARA Nov 17 Turkey expects to take delivery of the first two of a batch of 24 more Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft in 2018, Defence Minister Fikri Isik said on Thursday.
Isik said Turkey would buy a total of 24 F-35s over the next three years, of which six, including the two expected in 2018, had already been ordered.
(Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan)
* China Online Education Group announces first quarter 2017 results
* Says it plans to set up unit in U.S. to acquire Dietech North America LLC for up to $33 million