By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 15 The U.S. Air Force is
considering opening to competition future upgrades of the
Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jet in the Pentagon's
costliest arms project, the Air Force's top acquisition official
said Friday.
William LaPlante said the service was assessing costs to
transform the airplane's software into a so-called "open
architecture" system that would make it easier to plug in future
equipment upgrades.
"It's not been decided that we will do it, or won't do it,
but it has been decided that we're going to try," LaPlante told
reporters after a breakfast hosted by the Air Force Association.
The Pentagon's F-35 program office is looking at how to
structure Block 4, the first software upgrades scheduled after
the F-35 completes developmental testing in 2017.
The $391 billion program has moved beyond years of cost
overruns and schedule delays and is on track to meet a key
milestone this summer when the Marine Corps declares a squadron
of 10 F-35 B-model jets ready for combat use.
LaPlante said the Air Force was on track to declare an
"initial operational capability" next year.
Current plans call for that version of the jet's software to
add additional weapons, the ability to carry out live video
streaming and other capabilities, with funding and procurement
decisions to be made over the next several years, said Joe
DellaVedova, the Pentagon's F-35 spokesman.
LaPlante said the Air Force was structuring new weapons
programs with an "open architecture" from the start, but it was
more difficult and costly to reconfigure programs once they had
begun. "You have to look at the business case," he said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Richard Chang)