By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON Oct 30 The Lockheed Martin Corp
F-35 fighter jet dropped a 500-pound bomb this week,
hitting a tank at Edwards Air Force Base in California and
marking the first time the new warplane has fired a laser-guided
weapon, the Pentagon said Wednesday.
An F-35 B-model jet released the Guided Bomb Unit-12
(GBU-12) Paveway II bomb from its internal weapons bay while
flying at around 25,000 feet, successfully smashing into a tank
parked on the ground, the Pentagon's F-35 program office said in
a statement. It took 35 seconds to hit the target.
"This guided weapons delivery test of a GBU-12 marks the
first time the F-35 truly became a weapon system," said Marine
Corps Major Richard Rusnok, the pilot who flew the plane during
the weapons test Tuesday. "It represents another step forward in
development of this vital program."
Different F-35 models have test-fired missiles during flight
and over water. But this marked the first time the jet had fired
a guided weapon at a ground target.
After more than a decade of development, the $392 billion
F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program is making strides in testing,
production and operations. The Marine Corps plans to start
operating the planes in mid-2015.
The Pentagon's top arms buyer, Frank Kendall, this week said
the F-35 program had made sufficient progress to budget for
higher production in fiscal year 2015, but said he remained
concerned about progress on the jet's software, reliability and
a computer-based logistics system.
The GBU-12 weapons test will be followed later on Wednesday
by a live fire test at Edwards Air Force Base of an AIM-120
Advanced Medium Range Air to Air Missile, or AMRAAM, built by
Raytheon Co.
A test of the F-35's ability to drop a 1,000-pound GBU-32
built by Boeing Co is planned next month.
The GBU-12 Paveway II is built by Lockheed and Raytheon.
Tuesday's test was not considered a live fire test since the
bomb did not carry explosives, said Kyra Hawn, a spokeswoman for
the F-35 program.
She said no explosives were used in order to save money,
since the real point of the test was to ensure that the fighter
jet would be able to accurately deliver the bomb onto a ground
target.
The F-35 used its Electro-Optical Targeting System (EOTS),
built by Lockheed, to allow the pilot to identify, track,
designate and accurately deliver the bomb on target.
Hawn said EOTS is the world's first sensor to combine
forward-looking infrared, infrared search and track, and a laser
designator to allow F-35 pilots to hit targets.
Last week, the Navy variant, or F-35C, released its first
weapon during testing at Naval Air Station Patuxtent River in
southern Maryland, and the Air Force version, or A-model, did
the first ground release pit testing of a GBU-39, a 250-pound
small diameter bomb.
Lockheed is developing three models of the new radar-evading
warplane for the U.S. military and eight countries that helped
fund its development: Britain, Canada, Turkey, Italy, Norway,
Australia, Denmark and the Netherlands.
Israel and Japan have also placed orders for the jet.