WASHINGTON Dec 2 The Pentagon's fiscal 2017
budget plan may slow production of key weapons programs,
including Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jet, in
order to meet budget caps imposed by an agreement with Congress,
the Pentagon's chief arms buyer said Wednesday.
Frank Kendall, undersecretary of defense for acquisition,
technology and logistics, told reporters after a speech at an
industry conference that the new radar-evading F-35 fighter was
the Defense Department's "most cutting-edge capability," but
other priorities needed funding as well.
"Dollar for dollar it probably gives us more combat
capability than any other investment that we're making, but
we've got a lot of other things that we need to do as well," he
said. "It's not entirely fenced." Kendall gave no details on the
likely scope of the expected cuts in production of the F-35
fighter jet, which is already cleared for combat use by the
Marine Corps.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)