WASHINGTON Dec 2 The U.S. Government
Accountability Office said on Wednesday it had upheld a protest
filed by DRS Technical Services, a unit of Italy's Finmeccanica
SpA, against a contract awarded by the U.S. Army to
Lockheed Martin Corp for system engineering, logistics
and training support services.
The GAO, a congressional agency that rules on contract
protests, said DRS had argued that the Army erred in evaluating
the Lockheed proposal, and in finding that Lockheed did not have
an organizational conflict of interest.
No further details were immediately available.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)