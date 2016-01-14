(Repeats to add PIX tag)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Jan 14 Lockheed Martin is committed
to the commercial helicopter market despite shrinkage in the
sector due to the slide in oil prices since it took over
Sikorsky Aircraft from United Technologies Corp last
year, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.
Some analysts and industry executives have suggested
Lockheed, the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier, could sell off
Sikorsky's commercial helicopter business and focus solely on
its military division.
But Steve O'Bryan, head of business development for
Lockheed's mission systems and training business, said the
downturn was affecting all helicopter makers active in the oil
and gas exploration sector.
"Lockheed Martin has a steadfast commitment to the
commercial helicopter market," O'Bryan told Reuters at the
annual Surface Navy Association conference.
He said the company saw opportunities for sales of
commercial search and rescue helicopters and VIP transports,
which would help offset sales to the oil and gas sector, as well
as continued domestic and international military sales.
Sikorsky helicopters continue to be utilized at a very high
rate in the oil and gas sector, he noted, with low idle time.
Demand for military helicopters remains strong in the Middle
East and Asia, as well as in eastern Europe, where countries are
seeking to replace Soviet-era equipment, O'Bryan said.
He said Lockheed was ready to support the new Polish
government as it revisits a decision by the previous government
to buy utility helicopters built by Airbus Group.
The government last month said it would review the
helicopter decision, and a separate decision to buy Patriot
missile defense equipment from Raytheon Co.
O'Bryan cited demand for a range of Sikorsky helicopters,
including workhorse H-60 Black Hawks, which he described as "a
very mature product with relatively low cost," as well as the
marine version of the helicopters, known as Sea Hawks.
The new heavy-lift CH-53K helicopter that Sikorsky is
building for the U.S. Marine Corps was also drawing some
interest, he said. The CH-53K completed its first test flight in
October, marking a major milestone for the program.
The Marine Corps expects to spend $29 billion to buy 200 of
the new helicopters, with an initial squadron slated to be ready
for combat use by 2019.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan Grebler)