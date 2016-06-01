By Andrea Shalal
BERLIN, June 1 Lockheed Martin Corp said
on Wednesday it is seeing some encouraging signs in the
commercial helicopter market after last year's slump in demand
from oil and gas companies as the sector grappled with a
collapse in oil prices.
Nathalie Previte, vice president of sales and marketing for
Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed, said in an interview during the
Berlin airshow that she expected flat demand for commercial
helicopters this year, with analysts forecasting a return to
growth in 2017.
Previte said Sikorsky had expected a sharp drop in flight
hours in the sector in 2015, given a number of contract
cancellations, but that flight hours actually rose by 1 percent
in the year ended December 2015.
In addition, she said Sikorsky had won several tenders in
the sector this year, including two deals in Norway, one in Asia
and several others that she could not identify due to customers'
security concerns. The deals do not necessarily represent new
helicopter sales, but they keep Sikorsky helicopters flying in
the sector, she said.
"So far this year, we have had great success in these
competitions," Previte said, noting that the price of oil was
also rising slowly.
Previte's remarks come amid continued questions about
whether Lockheed paid too much for its $9 billion Sikorsky
takeover last year given the slump in oil prices and the
resulting drop in sales of commercial helicopters used to ferry
workers to offshore oil rigs.
Previte cautioned against reading too much into the positive
news given residual issues in that market, including large
excess capacities.
Steve O'Bryan, who heads business development for Lockheed's
mission systems and training business, said he also saw
opportunities for Sikorsky to sell more search and rescue
helicopters, as well as VIP transports.
The company expected to land another large VIP transport
order from an Asian country this summer, O'Bryan said, without
providing any details.
