* SR-72 would travel at six times the speed of sound
* Lockheed aims for affordable plane, gives no price details
* Says hypersonic missiles could be ready for use in 2020
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Nov 1 Lockheed Martin Corp
unveiled plans on Friday for a hypersonic spy plane that could
fly at Mach 6, twice as fast as its famed SR-71 Blackbird, and
said a missile demonstrating the new technology could fly as
early as 2018.
Brad Leland, the Lockheed engineer who has headed the
seven-year research effort, said the new aircraft, dubbed the
SR-72, was designed using off-the-shelf materials to keep it
affordable in the current tough budget environment.
He said the new plane offered game-changing capabilities to
the military - and a twin-engine demonstrator jet that could
reach any target in an hour could be developed for under $1
billion in five to six years.
"Hypersonic is the new stealth," Leland told Reuters in an
interview. "Your adversaries cannot hide or move their critical
assets. They will be found. That becomes a game-changer."
The new aircraft would travel three times as fast as current
fighter jets, which can reach speeds of Mach 2, twice the speed
of sound, and it could be outfitted with light weapons to strike
targets.
Aviation Week first reported Lockheed's work on the project
earlier on Friday in a cover article entitled "Son of
Blackbird." Lockheed developed the supersonic SR-71 Blackbird, a
long-range manned spy plane, 50 years ago. A few of those planes
remained in service until 1999.
Details of the new hypersonic spy plane project emerged days
after Lockheed, the Pentagon's biggest supplier, teamed up with
No. 2 supplier Boeing Co to develop a bid for the
Pentagon's new long-range bomber.
Lockheed, Boeing and other big weapons makers are pressing
the Pentagon to continue funding new aircraft development
programs despite big cuts in military spending, arguing that a
retreat from such projects could undercut U.S. military
superiority in years to come.
Leland, who works for Lockheed's Skunk Works advanced
development arm, said missiles based on the new technology could
be ready for operational use in 2020, at a cost only slightly
more than the current Tomahawk or JASSM missiles.
Lockheed declined to say how much it had invested in the
SR-72 project to date, or what the new airplane might cost if it
is ever built. But it said it had tried to keep the current
tight budget environment in mind while working on the project.
"What we are doing is defining a missile that would have a
small incremental cost to go at hypersonic speed," Leland said.
He said about 20 Lockheed employees had worked on the project.
One key factor in keeping the new project affordable was a
decision to limit speed to Mach 6, rather than reaching for
higher speeds that would require more expensive materials such
as those used on the space shuttle, Leland said.
He said top Pentagon officials had been briefed on the
program's progress and they were very interested in the new
technology as a possible way to counter work by potential
adversaries on technologies that could detect stealth aircraft.
He said the company and its partners had developed and
tested key components of the proposed new aircraft using their
own internal research funding, but the program needed additional
funds to move ahead with larger-scale demonstrations of the
technologies involved.
Rob Stallard, analyst with RBC Capital Markets, said in a
note on Friday that the new aircraft could help the U.S.
military quickly identify or hit targets that were intentionally
hidden or protected by an enemy's air defenses. He said the
previous SR-71 was "the coolest airplane ever made, rivaled only
by fictional aircraft."
Leland said Lockheed had worked closely with Aerojet
Rocketdyne, a unit of GenCorp Inc, to develop a
propulsion system for the new aircraft, which uses an
off-the-shelf turbine with a scramjet engine to reach the
hypersonic speeds.
The project builds on HTV-3X, an earlier hypersonic project
funded by the Pentagon's Defense Advanced Research Projects
Agency (DARPA) that was canceled in 2008 after its turbojet
engines were found not ready for further development.