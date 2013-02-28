BRIEF-Shanghai M&G Stationery's unit to acquire 100 pct stake in Office Depot in China
* Says its unit plans to acquire 100 percent stake in Office Depot in China
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon's largest supplier, on Thursday said its programs could be materially reduced, delayed or canceled if Congress does not avert across-the-board budget cuts due to take effect Friday, which would drive sales and earnings lower than projected.
If the reductions do take effect, Lockheed said its 2013 sales would drop more sharply than the current outlook, which forecast a decline in the mid single-digit percentage range.
Earnings and cash flow would follow a similar pattern, the company said in its annual report filed Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. It said financial results in future years could also be materially affected.
MADRID, June 1 Banco Popular has asked Deutsche Bank to come up with a plan for the troubled Spanish lender to raise capital after its previous adviser Morgan Stanley stepped down, El Confidencial reported on Thursday.