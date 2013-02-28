WASHINGTON, Feb 28 (Lockheed Martin Corp,
the Pentagon's largest supplier, on Thursday said its programs
could be materially reduced, delayed or canceled if Congress
does not avert across-the-board budget cuts due to take effect
Friday, which would drive sales and earnings lower than
projected.
If the reductions do take effect, Lockheed said its 2013
sales would drop more than the current outlook, which forecast a
decline in the mid single-digit percentage range on the
assumption that the automatic budget cuts would be averted.
Earnings and cash flow would follow a similar pattern, the
company said in its annual report filed Thursday with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission. It said financial results in
future years could also be materially affected.
Lockheed said 82 percent of its net revenues of $47.2
billion came from U.S. government customers in 2012, including
61 percent from the U.S. Department of Defense. The company
reported earnings per share of $8.48 in 2012, up from $7.94 a
year earlier.
Lockheed shares closed 33 cents lower at $88.00 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
In a separate development, the Pentagon on Thursday awarded
Lockheed a $333.8 million fixed-price contract to pay for
advanced procurement of materials needed to build an eighth
batch of F-35 fighter jets.
In its daily digest of major weapons contracts, the Pentagon
said the funds would allow Lockheed to buy long lead-time parts,
materials and components for 35 jets that are due to be built
the U.S. military, Britain and Norway.
Lockheed and the U.S. government reached an agreement in
principle in December on the sixth and seventh production lots
of F-35 planes, but are still working out the details of those
contracts.
Negotiations have not yet begun about the eighth batch of
jets, but the Pentagon regularly awards contractors funding to
buy rare metals and other components that take a long time to
procure.