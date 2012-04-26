* Q1 net $668 mln vs $553 mln expected by analysts

* Sales and profit up in three of four business segments

* Program cancellations depressed results in information systems

* Q1 EPS from continuing ops rose to $2.02 from $1.57 year ago

WASHINGTON, April 26 Top U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp posted a better-than-expected 26 percent jump in first-quarter net profit as its aeronautics, electronic systems and space systems businesses delivered strong results.

Lockheed, which builds F-35, F-22 and F-16 fighter jets, Aegis missiles and new coastal warships, affirmed its forecast of $45 billion to $46 billion in revenues for the full 2012 year, and said operating profit should reach $3.9 billion to $4 billion, or $7.70 to $7.90 per share.

Lockheed said first-quarter net profit rose to $668 million from $530 million a year earlier. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected a first-quarter profit of $553.3 million.

Earnings from continuing operations rose 29 percent to $2.02 per share from $1.57 a year earlier.

Net sales reached $11.3 billion in the quarter, up 6 percent from $10.6 billion in the same quarter of 2011, the company said.

It said cash from operations during the first quarter of 2012 was $458 million, after pension contributions of $505 million and tax payments of $150 million.

That compared to cash from operations of $1.7 billion during the first quarter of 2011, which benefited from a tax refund of $236 million and no pension contributions.

Chief Executive Bob Stevens said the strong first-quarter results reflected the strength of the company's portfolio, but cost-cutting efforts would continue.

"Throughout the remainder of 2012, we will focus on reducing costs and improving program execution to remain competitive and deliver value," he said in a statement.

Lockheed paid shareholders $327 million in cash dividends in the first quarter and bought back 2.7 million shares for $242 million. It said the results included a non-cash pension adjustment of $207 million, which reduced net earnings by 39 cents per diluted share.

Sales and earnings were off slightly in the company's information systems and global solutions business, largely due to the Pentagon's cancellation of part of the Joint Tactical Radio System (JTRS), and completion of a NASA initiative, it said.