Feb 18 International sales could eventually
account for 30 percent of Lockheed Martin Corp's annual
revenue, Chief Executive Officer Marillyn Hewson told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Hewson said international sales contributed 20 percent of
total revenue in 2014, and the company was on track to boost
foreign sales to 25 percent of overall revenue in the next few
years. She added that she could envision foreign sales expanding
to 30 percent.
"As we continue to expand our footprint in key countries, I
could see (sales) up getting to 30 percent," Hewson said in an
interview during the company's annual media day.
She cited expected growth in international orders for the
F-35 fighter jet, missile defense systems, cybersecurity
services, the C-130J transport plane, and commercial satellites.
Over the next five years, nearly half of F-35 orders will
come from other countries, she said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)