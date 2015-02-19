(Adds details on growth areas, markets)
By Andrea Shalal
Feb 18 International sales could eventually
account for 30 percent of Lockheed Martin Corp's annual
revenue, Chief Executive Officer Marillyn Hewson told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Hewson said international sales contributed 20 percent of
total revenue in 2014, and the company was on track to boost
foreign sales to 25 percent of overall revenue in the next few
years. She added that she could envision foreign sales expanding
to 30 percent, but gave no timeframe for when that could occur.
"As we continue to expand our footprint in key countries, I
could see (sales) up getting to 30 percent," Hewson said in an
interview during an annual media day hosted by the Pentagon's
No. 1 supplier.
She cited expected growth in international orders for the
F-35 fighter jet, missile defense systems, cybersecurity and
information technology services, the C-130J transport plane, and
commercial satellites. Over the next five years, nearly half of
F-35 orders will come from other countries, she said.
Hewson said Lockheed opened new offices in Canada, Britain,
Israel, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates last year, and had
hired hundreds of people in those countries.
She also welcomed ongoing efforts to expand U.S.-India
defense ties, and said Lockheed was well-positioned there with a
joint venture with Tata Sons that builds components
for the C-130J transport plane.
Rick Edwards, executive vice president of Lockheed's
Missiles and Fire Control division, told Reuters in a separate
interview that he saw bright prospects for sales of missiles and
missile defense equipment in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
He said he expected Saudi Arabia to finalize a large order
for the Patriot missile defense system built by Raytheon Co
and PAC-3 missiles built by Lockheed this year.
It is also studying a possible order of Lockheed's Terminal
High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, a deal that could be
booked in 2017, he said.
Qatar is also looking at a possible THAAD order that could
be wrapped up within the next two years, Edwards said.
Poland and Germany are also weighing missile defense orders
that could benefit Lockheed, with decisions expected this spring
and summer, he said.
In addition, Lockheed is hoping to land foreign orders for
commercial and military satellites in coming years, executives
said, without providing details about the timing or scope of
specific deals.
