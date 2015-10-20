WASHINGTON Oct 20 Lockheed Martin Corp
on Tuesday said it expected to finalize big contracts in 2016 to
sell up to four warships to Saudi Arabia and a THAAD ballistic
missile defense system to Qatar, helping the company continue to
boost foreign sales.
Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson told analysts that Lockheed
had an international backlog of $20 billion in 2014, and
remained on track to boost international sales to 25 percent of
overall revenues in coming years. Lockheed forecast 2015
revenues of $45 billion.
Hewson cited continued strong demand for Lockheed products,
including its F-35 and F-16 fighter jets, the C-130J transport
plane, and missile defense equipment.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)