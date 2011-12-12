TOKYO Dec 13 Japan is set to pick Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jets to replace its ageing fleet of F-4 Phantom fighters, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Tuesday, reaffirming its security ties with the United States and showing resolve not to be outdone by China's stealth fighter development.

The government plans to set aside money in its budget for 2012/13 for four F-35s, known for their radar-evading capabilities, and in the future aims to have a total of about 40 of the jets, the Yomiuri reported, without citing sources.

The government will make a formal decision on Friday, the paper said.