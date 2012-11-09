* Kubasik asked to resign after improper relationship with
subordinate
* Marillyn Hewson named CEO effective Jan. 1
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 Christopher Kubasik, the
incoming chief executive of Lockheed Martin, resigned on
Friday after he admitted to an improper relationship with a
subordinate, the company said.
Kubasik, who was the defense contractor's chief operating
officer, had been slated to become CEO in January, replacing Bob
Stevens.
Lockheed named Marillyn Newson, 58, as CEO effective Jan. 1,
2013. Stevens was named as executive chairman and will work with
Hewson on the leadership transition.
Lockheed's board asked for, and received, Kubasik's
resignation after the discovery of "a close personal
relationship with a subordinate employee" that violated the
company's code of ethics and business conduct.
Kubasik's actions "did not affect the company's operational
or financial performance," the company added.
Hewson has been with Lockheed Martin since 1983. She was
named president and chief operating officer-elect in April.