By Andrea Shalal-Esa
| WASHINGTON, April 26
WASHINGTON, April 26 Chris Kubasik will step
into the top job at Lockheed Martin Corp, the biggest U.S.
weapons maker, at the very moment that the Pentagon may be
facing another $500 billion in spending cuts on top of the $487
billion already being implemented.
At the same time, Lockheed is under mounting
pressure to demonstrate progress on its biggest program, the
$297 billion F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, before more
international partners join Italy and the Netherlands in
curtailing their orders.
But the relaxed 51-year old executive, who is well regarded
on Wall Street for his air of easy confidence, says every big
company faces challenges every year, including some that it
cannot control.
"There's always something that we're taking on," Kubasik
told Reuters in a telephone interview hours after Lockheed
announced that Kubasik, now the company's president and chief
operating officer, will take over as chief executive when Bob
Stevens retires at end of the year.
Kubasik - who worked at a hardware store before earning a
degree in accounting at the University of Maryland - says
growing the company in a declining market may be tough, but so
was outpacing the market as it increased.
He views management as a "team sport" and says he is
confident that the company has the right businesses in its
portfolio, a dedicated workforce, and what he calls the best
leadership team in the industry.
To underscore the point, Kubasik conducts the interview
together with Marillyn Hewson, 58, who has held a wide array of
leadership posts at Lockheed for 29 years, and will now become
its president and chief operating officer.
Outgoing CEO Stevens is confident the duo can guide Lockheed
through the "increasing headwinds" facing the industry as it
braces for big budget cuts after a decade of rapid growth.
After working closely together for 15 years, Hewson and
Kubasik have an close rapport, and both share a deep admiration
of Stevens and the way he has led Lockheed for the past 8 years.
Earlier on Thursday, during a three-minute break at
Lockheed's annual shareholder meeting, Kubasik and Hewson had
joked about how far they'd come since their younger days when he
worked at a hardware store and she worked at Dairy Queen.
"The most striking thing about Chris is that he's always
relaxed. He seldom shows any doubt about his ability to solve
problems," said Loren Thompson, a defense analyst at Lexington
Institute. "He makes it look easy."
Thompson said Kubasik impressed Wall Street while serving as
Lockheed's chief financial officer from 2001 to 2007. "His
confidence was really instrumental in restoring the company's
credibility with investors," he said.
Rob Stallard, analyst with RBC Capital, got to know Kubasik
during those days and says the former Ernst & Young partner has
a "very good touch" with people, a skill that might help him
defuse some of the tension that has crept into Lockheed's ties
with the Pentagon during recent turmoil on the F-35 program.
Kubasik's promotion came on the fourth day of a strike by
3,650 union workers who build the F-35 at Lockheed's Fort Worth,
Texas plant, another challenge that doesn't seem to faze him.
Kubasik, who gets a detailed briefing on the F-35 program's
progress every evening, says salaried workers are keeping
production going, and the test program is 80 test flights ahead
of its targets at the moment.
Even software challenges are being addressed, he said,
noting that 90 percent of the airborne software was now done.
"We are working our hardest and we will be successful in
delivering this airplane," he says. "We have the absolute
commitment of everyone at this company."