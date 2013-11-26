By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON Nov 26 Command Technology Inc, a
privately held firm that developed electronic maintenance
manuals for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-16 fighter jet, has
won a $24.8 million judgment against the Pentagon's biggest
supplier for unfair competition.
Groton, Connecticut-based Command makes similar software for
many other U.S. weapons systems, but sued Lockheed after being
shut out of the work on the 4,500 F-16 fighter jets that have
been sold to the U.S. military and two dozen other countries.
A jury in the Circuit Court of Maryland for Montgomery
County, where Lockheed is based, found after a week-long trial
that Lockheed competed unfairly and injured Command, according
to a verdict sheet filed late Monday with the court.
The jury also found Lockheed "torturously interfered" with
Command's economic relationships.
Lockheed unfairly flunked the Connecticut firm's software
product during testing it conducted on behalf of the U.S. Air
Force, but then worked with another software maker, InfoTrust
Group Inc, to develop its own rival product, Command said in its
complaint.
Given declines in weapons orders, Lockheed and other arms
makers are intensely competing for work on upgrading and
servicing existing weapons systems. The companies generate about
two-thirds of their revenues on big arms programs from the
maintenance, spare parts, upgrades and sustainment of weapons
systems after they are fielded.
The judgment against Lockheed came just hours after the
Pentagon approved work by Britain's BAE Systems on
upgrades for 134 F-16 fighters operated by South Korea, in a
deal that could open the door to future orders from other
countries.
Robert MacGill, a lawyer with Barnes & Thornburg who is
representing Command, said the company was pleased the jury's
verdict.
Command said in court papers that Lockheed tried to block
its product from the lucrative F-16 market because the smaller
company's software threatened to dislodge Lockheed as the
primary provider of maintenance and sustainment for the weapons
it builds, and billions of dollars of associated sales.
Opening the maintenance system to outside vendors would have
resulted in "dramatic savings" for taxpayers, Command said.
Lockheed said it was disappointed by the judgment and
suggested it would appeal the ruling.
"We are disappointed in the jury's decision and believe that
it will not stand after post-trial review by the circuit court
or on appeal," said spokesman Gordon Johndroe.
The U.S. Air Force declined to comment.
The case stems from a 2005 decision by the U.S. Air Force to
switch to digital maintenance manuals for the F-16 and other
weapons, and the engines that power them.
Command argued that Lockheed and other "original equipment
manufacturers" have tried to restrict the ability of military
users to view the technical data associated with warplanes and
other weapons systems.
That in turn allowed those companies to charge the U.S. Air
Force and other militaries for the data and the ability to view
it electronically, Command said.
Command said it provided one part of Lockheed with
proprietary information to allow it to test its C2Web platform,
but the company used the data to develop competing products that
were structured to preserve Lockheed's profits.
For instance, Command said its product allowed mechanics who
were servicing the planes to choose parts made by other vendors,
while the Lockheed system forced users to choose parts made by
the company.
It said Lockheed, BAE Systems and other suppliers
"interfered with, impaired and delayed the deployment" of
Command's product by "falsifying testing procedures and records"
and encouraging the Air Force to reject use of the C2Web
platform.
Lockheed falsely led other possible users to believe the
C2Web system could not be used for the F-16 fighter, Command
said.
Command has also sued InfoTrust Group Inc and other
companies that work with Lockheed. InfoTrust, in turn, has sued
Lockheed, according to Command's law firm.
Command argued that Lockheed and other companies were
positioning their products to be used on the $392 billion F-35
fighter jet program, also run by Lockheed, shutting Command out
of work on the estimated 3,000-plus jets to be built under that
program.
Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan, who runs the F-35
program for the Pentagon, has tried to inject more competition
into the maintenance of the F-35 program, given concerns about
the high cost and slow progress of Lockheed's work on the jet's
computer-based maintenance system.
In its lawsuit, Command said Lockheed was also trying to
erode its existing business relationships with the militaries of
Oman, Israel, Poland and the United Arab Emirates, by arguing
that its software could not publish technical data on the F-16.