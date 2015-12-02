By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Dec 2 Lockheed Martin Corp
has seen strong interest in its government services businesses,
but will put off a decision on selling or spinning off the units
until early next year, Chief Financial Officer Bruce Tanner said
on Wednesday.
A strategic review of the business initially planned to
conclude by the end of the year is now expected in the first
quarter, Tanner told a conference hosted by Credit Suisse.
He said the company had seen "very high interest" in the
services and information technology units. "This is real live
buyers' interest. That's great, but that tends to take a little
longer to handle that level of detail that is expected with more
people involved in the process," he said.
Reuters reported in October that Lockheed was exploring
merging some of the businesses, with a value of about $4
billion, with another government services contractor.
Both Leidos Holdings Inc and CACI International Inc
have discussed a so-called Reverse Morris Trust (RMT)
deal for the assets, a transaction that would avert a hefty tax
bill, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Lockheed announced on July 20 that it would carry out a
strategic review of government information technology and
technical services businesses in two divisions with total
estimated 2015 revenue of $6 billion, with the goal of spinning
off the units or selling them to outside investors.
Lockheed makes F-35 fighter jets, naval ships and government
satellites. It has been expanding its weapons-making
capabilities and moving away from more commoditized services.
The programs being reviewed for sale or spinoff are mainly
in Lockheed's information systems and government services
business, but also include units in its missiles and
fire-control division. The programs, which have more than 17,000
employees, have been struggling due to reduced government
spending, increased competition and delays in new contracts.
Tanner told the conference he would have preferred to keep
the $6 billion business, parts of which offer "an incredibly
high return on invested capital" and have great cash flows, but
the business was not growing.
He said the decision to sell or spin off the businesses was
pretty firm unless there was a dramatic and rapid change in the
government marketplace. "I can't say never ... but it would be
hard for me to imagine that we'd deviate from this path."
