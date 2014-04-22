RPT-MEDIA LINK-Uber's CEO plays with fire -New York Times
WASHINGTON, April 22 Lockheed Martin Corp , the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier, said its bookings could exceed $80 billion in 2014, bolstered by an expected F-35 fighter jet order valued at $3.5 billion in the second quarter, and a $5 billion multiple-year order for C-130 transport planes in the fourth quarter.
Lockheed Chief Financial Officer on Tuesday said he expected about $10 billion in bookings in the second and third quarters of 2014, with a spike to about $16 bln in fourth quarter.
"We still think we've got a chance to be above $80 billion as we get towards the end of the year," Tanner told analysts on an earnings call.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)
RIYADH, April 23 Saudi Arabia reinstated financial allowances for civil servants and military personnel on Saturday after better-than-expected budget figures, ending unpopular cuts to a key perk triggered by low oil prices and cheering the stock market.