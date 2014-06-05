By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, June 5 Canada is poised to buy 65
Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets,
sources familiar with the process told Reuters, marking a major
renewal of Canada's fighter fleet and helping contain costs of
the expensive defense program.
A detailed, 18-month review of Canada's fighter jet needs
has concluded that the government should skip a new competition
and proceed with the C$9 billion ($8.22 billion) purchase, three
sources said.
The decision still must be finalized by Prime Minister
Stephen Harper's cabinet and could trigger a fresh storm of
criticism from opposition politicians over costs that derailed
the purchase two years ago.
A spokesman for Harper's office said there was nothing to
announce yet.
However, the sources said the recommendation is expected to
lead to formal approval of the F-35 purchase. They said Harper
and key cabinet members supported the decision.
Canada's planned purchase is the 6th-largest by a country
and would further safeguard the $399 billion program. Its rising
costs had sparked fears of a "death spiral," in which countries
cut plane orders, driving up the price of remaining planes and
triggering further cancellations.
