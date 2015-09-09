WASHINGTON, Sept 9 The program to develop the F-35 stealth supersonic fighter jet is accelerating fast, but the steep ramp-up in production could stress suppliers and the jet's automated logistics system still faces problems, the Pentagon's F-35 manager said on Wednesday.

The F-35, manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp, is the Pentagon's biggest weapons program: it expects to pay $391 billion to develop the fighters and buy 2,457 jets in coming decades. The program first kicked off in 2001.

Air Force Lieutenant General Christopher Bogdan told a defense conference in Washington the program is "rapidly accelerating and growing," with production rising from about 40 planes a year now to more than 120 a year over the next three years.

"That gives me some pause, and what I'm most worried about and what we most have to concentrate on is the supply base," Bogdan said. "We are asking the supply base between now and 2019 to do an awful lot."

The burdens on suppliers will include not just production of new planes but also more spare parts, repairs, and modifications to existing planes, Bogdan said.

Another challenge is continuing problems with the F-35's automated logistics system, known as ALIS, he said.

ALIS enables daily operations of the F-35 fleet, including mission planning, scheduling for flights, repairs and routine maintenance, and tracking and ordering of parts.

"It (ALIS) has not met its potential yet and there are far too many workarounds that we've put on the shoulder of the war fighter ... so we have a lot more work to do there," Bogdan said.

Bogdan did not give specifics, but U.S. officials have said in the past that the problems with the system include slow response times and its ability to load detailed mission files.

In addition, all of the F-35 planes that are set to be out in the field through 2019 - numbering nearly 500 - will require modifications so they can reach their full capabilities, Bogdan said, describing this as a "massive undertaking."

Early challenges in the plane's development forced lengthy delays and cost overruns. But Bogdan said on Wednesday the program has been meeting its schedule since 2011, and in recent years, each successive lot of fighters has seen cost reductions of 3 to 4 percent compared to the previous lot. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Frances Kerry)