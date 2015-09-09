By Yeganeh Torbati
| WASHINGTON, Sept 9
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 The program to develop the
F-35 stealth supersonic fighter jet is accelerating fast, but
the steep ramp-up in production could stress suppliers and the
jet's automated logistics system still faces problems, the
Pentagon's F-35 manager said on Wednesday.
The F-35, manufactured by Lockheed Martin Corp, is
the Pentagon's biggest weapons program: it expects to pay $391
billion to develop the fighters and buy 2,457 jets in coming
decades. The program first kicked off in 2001.
Air Force Lieutenant General Christopher Bogdan told a
defense conference in Washington the program is "rapidly
accelerating and growing," with production rising from about 40
planes a year now to more than 120 a year over the next three
years.
"That gives me some pause, and what I'm most worried about
and what we most have to concentrate on is the supply base,"
Bogdan said. "We are asking the supply base between now and 2019
to do an awful lot."
The burdens on suppliers will include not just production of
new planes but also more spare parts, repairs, and modifications
to existing planes, Bogdan said.
Another challenge is continuing problems with the F-35's
automated logistics system, known as ALIS, he said.
ALIS enables daily operations of the F-35 fleet, including
mission planning, scheduling for flights, repairs and routine
maintenance, and tracking and ordering of parts.
"It (ALIS) has not met its potential yet and there are far
too many workarounds that we've put on the shoulder of the war
fighter ... so we have a lot more work to do there," Bogdan
said.
Bogdan did not give specifics, but U.S. officials have said
in the past that the problems with the system include slow
response times and its ability to load detailed mission files.
In addition, all of the F-35 planes that are set to be out
in the field through 2019 - numbering nearly 500 - will require
modifications so they can reach their full capabilities, Bogdan
said, describing this as a "massive undertaking."
Early challenges in the plane's development forced lengthy
delays and cost overruns. But Bogdan said on Wednesday the
program has been meeting its schedule since 2011, and in recent
years, each successive lot of fighters has seen cost reductions
of 3 to 4 percent compared to the previous lot.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Frances Kerry)