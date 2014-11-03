(Adds details and quotes from Navy)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Nov 3 The first of two Lockheed
Martin Corp F-35C fighter jets landed successfully on
the USS Nimitz off the coast of San Diego on Monday, marking the
new warplane's first landing on an aircraft carrier using its
tailhook system, the Pentagon said.
Joe DellaVedova, spokesman for the Pentagon's F-35 joint
program office, said the landing was part of a two-week
sea-based test that runs through Nov. 17.
It marks another milestone for the Pentagon's biggest
weapons project, a $399 billion program designed to replace over
a dozen different types of warplanes being used by the U.S.
military and its allies.
After years of delays and cost overruns, the F-35 program
has generally met its schedule and cost targets since a major
restructuring in 2010, although a temporary fleetwide grounding
ordered after an engine failure in June has set back testing by
45 to 50 days.
The sea-based testing of the plane will give officials key
data about the ship's performance on a carrier, and allow any
adjustments needed to keep the program on track for initial use
by the fleet in 2018.
Navy test pilot Commander Tony Wilson, who landed the CF-03
aircraft on the Nimitz flight deck just after noon, called it a
"landmark event."
Vice Admiral David Buss, commander of Naval Air Forces, said
the landing was "historic," noting that it begins "the
integration of the next generation of warfighting capability
into our carrier-based air wings."
The jet, and a second due to arrive later Monday or Tuesday,
will carry out two weeks of testing at sea, the first of three
testing phases planned for the carrier variant of the F-35.
The jets will perform operational maneuvers, including
various catapult takeoffs and arrested landings using a tailhook
that had be redesigned after early test problems on land.
Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan, who runs the
program for the Pentagon, said the Navy, Pentagon and
contractors had been preparing for the testing for months.
The F-35C will enhance the flexibility, power projection and
strike capabilities of carrier air wings, complementing the
capabilities of the Boeing Co F/A-18 Super Hornet, the
Navy current strike fighter.
